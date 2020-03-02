Essentia Health Shows Off Robot for Joint Replacement Surgery

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Essentia Health is showing off a robotic tool that’s helping the future of orthopedic surgery.

The public event was all about educating potential patients who are considering joint replacement surgery.

The star of the show was Mako, a surgical robot arm that’s been at Essentia for almost two years. It’s a robotic, arm-assisted tool that helps orthopedic surgeons provide safe and less invasive procedures.

“it also helps us surgeons a double check to get a sense of whether or not we like the way that the knee or hip feels,” said William Uffmann, an Orthopedic Surgeon At Essentia. It gives us another set of data that we can use to make sure that we’re doing as best as we can.”

Essentia will have another showing of the robot tomorrow at Pier B Resort starting at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.