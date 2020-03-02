Garrison Keillor NorShor Theatre Show Canceled

DULUTH, Minn. – The upcoming Garrison Keillor show at the NorShor Theatre has been canceled.

According to Keillor’s booking agency, the April 16 show was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The event has since been removed from Keillor’s website and the NorShor Theatre website.

The former MPR radio host was originally scheduled to perform a show called Garrison Keillor: Stories, Songs, Poetry, Humor at the venue, which drew backlash on social media.

Keillor was fired from MPR in 2017 after allegations of sexual misconduct by a former female employee on his show.

There was no comment from Keillor’s team Monday as to why the show had been canceled.

Amid the backlash on social media last month, the NorShor Tehatre’s board released the following statement after it decided to keep the show as scheduled before it was canceled by the booking agency: