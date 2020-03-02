Governor Tony Evers Signs Three Mental Health Related Bills into Law

Gov. Evers said that an estimated 21 percent of kids in Wisconsin have a mental health concern and that Wisconsin ranks just 42nd in the nation for access to youth mental health.

ASHLAND, Wis. – Governor Tony Evers was at Ashland High School singing three bills regarding student mental health on Monday.

Gov. Evers said that an estimated 21 percent of kids in Wisconsin have a mental health concern and that Wisconsin ranks just 42nd in the nation for access to youth mental health.

The bills he signed are attempting to change those statistics for the better.

One bill will require public schools and any University of Wisconsin institution or technical college to issue student identification cards that will have numbers for suicide prevention on them.

Another bill announced a school-based mental health pilot program in Outagamie County which is part of Northeast Wisconsin.

It said, depending on the success of that program it could be implemented in schools across the state in the years to come.

Finally, Gov. Evers signed a bill into law to establish more procedures when schools restrain a student or place them in seclusion.

He said it is important to make mental health a part of the conversation.

“Mental health for students is a really important issue and it’s something we struggle with across the nation but especially in Wisconsin you talk about northern Wisconsin lack of providers is a really difficult issue,” said Gov. Evers.

The Ashland School District says it has lost students to suicide which fueled the motivation for them to teach mental health first aid to hundreds of adults in the community.

They also have established counseling spaces in all the schools to make sure mental health help is accessible for every student regardless of means.

“A young person who might feel uncomfortable going to see a provider in a clinic can see them right here at the school in a building where they already feel comfortable and where their support system is. It also helps families who might have barriers with transportation so right here at the school a young person is only missing one period of class,” said Greta Blancarte, the wellness coordinator with the Ashland School District.

Senator Janet Bewley was also on hand and stressed to the students the need for participation in the government to allow important bill signings like what happened on Monday to continue.