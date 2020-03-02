Husky Refinery in Superior Estimates New Rebuild Costs at $750 Million

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A new report from Husky Energy shows that the cost of the company rebuilding parts of the Superior refinery that were damaged in the April 2018 explosion has almost doubled.

The original estimated cost for renovations rang up to $400 million. Now, Husky projects it could cost $750 million.

The company said that last year, the refinery site underwent demolition and construction preparations.

Most of the rebuild will be covered by insurance, but Husky will be adding more modern upgrades and safety features, adding another $150-$200 million to the project that insurance won’t cover.

The other reason the rebuild price went up was from a more thorough assessment of what it will take to repair all the damage leftover by the explosion.

The Superior refinery is still on track to open by 2021.