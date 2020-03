Local Sled Dog Injured at U.P. Race

The dog belongs to Stoney Creek Kennels in Tofte, MN.

TOFTE, Minn. – A local sled dog needs your help.

Stoney Creek Kennels, owned by Rita and Bill Wehseler, competed in the Copper Dog 150 race this past weekend in the U.P. One of their dogs, Porky, broke his leg and now Rita, who came in second place tn the Beargrease Half-Marathon, is reaching out for some help.

If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.