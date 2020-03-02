Milwaukee Man Arrested After Seven Overdoses Reported in Northland

DULUTH, Minn.-Duluth police are reporting over the past 72 hours, local law enforcement agencies have responded to at least seven opioid related overdoses.

This morning investigators from the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force arrested a 27-year-old man from Milwaukee for second degree sale of a controlled substance (heroin). The man is being held at the Saint Louis County Jail in Duluth pending formal charges.

During the arrest investigators recovered heroin, currency, and other evidence of heroin sales. The evidence obtained during the initial investigation of the overdoses led to the arrest.

So far, none of these overdoses have been fatal.