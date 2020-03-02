Moose Lake Seeks New Police Chief

MOOSE LAKE, Minn.-The city of Moose Lake is searching for a new police chief.

The interim city administrator Katie Bloom told Fox 21 that former Chief Bryce Bogenholm was officially separated from his employment Jan. 6. Bloom added he left the job on his own accord.

He had previously been on paid administrative leave since August. City leaders did not tell Fox 21 why he was on leave, citing data privacy concerns.

Sgt. Mike McNulty is currently the interim police chief.