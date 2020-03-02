National School Breakfast Week Begins Today

National School Breakfast Week Promotes Healthy Eating in Schools March 2 - 6, 2020

WRENSHALL, Minn. – Classroom success stems from a good healthy start to the day.

March 2 – 6, thousands of schools around the nation will recognize National School Breakfast Week.

Locally, Valerie Dahl, Food Service Director for Wrenshall Public Schools, is taking this time to share with the community what she and various staff members are doing to promote healthy eating in the classroom.

After receiving a grant, Dahl has been able to provide hundreds of students with breakfast items every morning in their classroom as learning commences.

Students bring their lunch count to the cafeteria in the morning, in exchange for a bag packed full of healthy fruits, breakfast items, milk, juices, and more.

Dahl says this healthy routine helps promote successful learning in the classrooms throughout the day.

Dahl is also thrilled to have created a partnership with a local farmer who provides the school with fresh produce throughout the year.

The #NSBW2020 theme is “School Breakfast: Out of this World,” which is sure to captivate students and stakeholders with how your breakfast program is blasting off into new territory.

