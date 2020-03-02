Prep Girls Basketball: Cardinals, Rangers to Meet in Section 7A Title Game

This will be the second year in a row where the two teams meet in the championship game.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the Section 7A semi-finals at Romano Gym, the Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team defeated Chisholm 81-23 and Mountain Iron-Buhl used a strong second half to take down Cherry 60-46.

The Cardinals and Rangers move on to the finals in a rematch of last year’s section title game. Tip-off for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Romano Gym.