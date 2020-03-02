Student Comes Back from South Korea

DULUTH, Minn. – Sofia Mayo is a current pre-med junior at UMD. She was expected to study at Korea University in Seoul for her spring semester, but her plans were cut short because of the coronavirus.

Sofia stayed in South Korea for two weeks being sent back to the United States because of safety reasons.

“I’m disappointed that I’m back but I’m also comforted that I’m not there and where I could potentially be stuck there and so I guess I’m glad I’m back,” said Sofia Mayo.

Sofia is still in touch with her friends from her study abroad program.

“Pretty hard cause you meet these people and you think you’re going to be with them for four months and oh wow, this is a beginning of a new friendship, but then two days later it gets up, just kidding,” she said.

Students from UWS are also experiencing barriers to study abroad. There is currently no travel to China, South Korea and Italy.

“That’s a really big concern of ours, making sure that our international students are feeling supported here on campus. Our international services coordinator has been sending out continuous messages to them, making sure they feel safe and supported,” said Anya Russom, the Study Away Coordinator for UWS.

UWS currently has a partnership with Yonsei University in South Korea. It is uncertain as to how long these travel bans will be kept for. Officials are monitoring the situation daily.