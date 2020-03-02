The Stitchery Gives a Chance to Follow Childhood Skill

SUPERIOR, Wis.– There’s a new business in Superior that’s built on a childhood skill.

Megan Alanen has been sewing for almost her entire life.

“I learned how to sew when I was very little,” said Alanen. “I learned how to sew before I learned how to read.”

It was something she picked up from her great grandmother. Together the two made bags, baby blankets, and dresses. Alanen even would make some of her own clothes.

“She did a lot of charity work and work with her church. So we ended up making tons and tons of things to donate,” Alanen said.

Alanen turned her hobby into a career. But when the sewing shop where she used to work planned to close, her boss gave her the idea to open a shop of her own.

Alanen started her own business and named it The Stitchery. After working from her parent’s house or making house calls for a few months. She was able to find a spot in superior and opened her doors in late February.

Getting to work in the town she calls home is something Alanen takes pride in.

“I love this community. I live here and I didn’t want to contribute to something too far away from home,” said Alanen.

At the stitchery, Alanen does everything from sewing up pants and blankets, zipper alterations. Anything that involves a sewing machine is fair game for her.

Alanen’s favorite type of clothing to work on is formal dresses like prom or bridal.

“It’s a very important moment for brides,” said Alanen. “I like to be able to contribute to that and make them feel beautiful.”

The biggest challenge is that every bride wants their dress to be their own.

“Being able to get that perfect fit is incredible,” said Alanen.

The idea of being her own boss can be scary. To Alanen “it’s terrifying.” But at the end of the day, Alanen loves the opportunity she gets to turn her childhood skill into a lifelong career.

“I love seeing how happy brides are when their dress fits them just perfectly. I just love making people feel good in their clothes,” said Alanen.

Business at the stitchery has been good and steady so far. Alanen is expecting to get very busy soon as the time of year known as “wedding season” gets closer this summer.