UMD Men’s Basketball Fall to Mankato in NSIC Semi-Finals

The Bulldogs struggled to get a run going in the second half of the game.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senior forward Brandon Myer finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds, but it wouldn’t be enough as the UMD men’s basketball team fall to Minnesota State-Mankato 79-73 Monday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon.

Alex Illikainen chipped in with 29 points, with 21 coming in the first half. But the Bulldogs didn’t have any other players score in double-figures.

The men now await to see if they receive an at-large bid into the NCAA regional tournament.