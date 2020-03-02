UMD Students Speak On The Importance Of Hitting The Polls For The Primary

DULUTH, Minn. – About half the voting population is represented by young voters, including college students.

With the 2020 presidential election inching closer, the local primary elections are an opportunity for students to begin exercising their right to vote.

Like many college campuses, the University of Minnesota Duluth has students with various ideas and opinions on political issues that may impact them.

One UMD student tells us he became an election judge for the Minnesota primary to prove that university students are invested in making their voices heard.

“As Gandhi once said be the change you wish to see in the world,” said Sullivan Pearson. “It’s important that we establish ourselves as a permanent member of the Duluth society and that involves taking part in our local legislative process, getting involved in city affairs and making sure our voices are heard.”

Historically college student voting has been low across the U.S.

But recent studies have shown a spike in college voters within the last several years.

“We expect a fairly high turnout from students. they are usually on the ball and out voting and getting their voices heard,” said St. Louis County Election Supervisor Phil Chapman.

Another UMD student believes, there is a reason for this increase in young voters.

“2016 was a wake-up call for a lot of people including myself, realizing there are a lot of issues that do affect me directly,” said Austin Smith.

Some students also credit the 2016 presidential election for helping make voting a more popular discussion and motivating the college-age demographic to use their right to vote.

This is the first primary election Minnesota voters have participated in since 1992

Voter turnout is expected to be between 10%-30% in Duluth for the primary.

Many believe area college students have an opportunity to have a major impact by showing up to the polls.