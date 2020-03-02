UMD Women’s Basketball Team Advance to NSIC Tournament Finals

The Bulldogs return to the NSIC championship game for the second straight year.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sophomore forward Brooke Olson led all scorers with 29 points as the UMD women’s basketball team knocked off Minnesota State-Mankato 80-77 Monday night in the NSIC tournament semi-final at the Sanford Pentagon.

Ann Simonet chipped in with 16 points, while Sarah Grow and Payton Kahl each scored 10. The Bulldogs move on to face St. Cloud State in the NSIC championship game Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.