17th Annual Mono Ski and Race Camp

The event is the largest adapted learning-how-to-ski event in the Midwest

DULUTH, Minn. – The Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute hit the slopes last week for its 17th annual Mono Ski and Race Camp at Spirit Mountain.

The event is the largest adapted learning-how-to-ski event in the Midwest.

Participants learn how to improve on their mono-ski skills and gain extra confidence to become independent at the sport…and to have fun all at the same time.

“I wanted to come back because it’s a chance for me to see my friends outside of other sports and to just have fun skiing,” said Kaia Bollmeier, a participant in the program.

The goal is to become an independent skier and evaluate their abilities during a race competition on the final day. They also get to learn from Olympic and Paralympic skiers.

In addition, they have the opportunity to try out the latest adaptive equipment.

Ski instructors and peers critique their skiing skills as well, just so that they can improve.

Some volunteers have been volunteering for the past 25 years.

“It’s significant to be like everybody else no matter what age you are and to truly participate with everyone else and have fun. You see kids having fun and then they learn skills and development,” said volunteer Rhonda Rae.

Volunteers say the most rewarding thing to see throughout the entire process is growth.

“Seeing the kids have success and feel confident in themselves and see them grow as people,” said Rae.

Also, there are kids who have never mono-skied all the way up to those who are on the ski team. They are just practicing their skills so they can improve their skiing.

This experience leads to life-long participation and a healthier sense of being overall.

Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute offers programs that both improve confidence and encourage active lifestyles.