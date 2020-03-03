4-Year-Old Struck by Car While Boarding School Bus in Sawyer County

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. – The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says a 4-year-old student was struck by a GMC Terrain Tuesday morning while boarding a school bus in the Village of Radisson.

Authorities say the 63-year-old driver approached a stopped school bus as it was loading students at the intersection of Martin Street and STH 70/27 and passed the bus on the right side striking one of the children.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, the child was under the front of the woman’s vehicle when she stopped her GMC Terrain.

The child was taken to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and was later released.

The woman was taken into custody for recklessly causing injury and issued multiple traffic violations.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.