Accountant Charged With Stealing Over $235k From Duluth Chamber Pleads Not Guilty

DULUTH, Minn. – The accountant accused of stealing more than $235,000 from the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce pleaded not guilty to charges of theft by swindle on Tuesday.

Jesse David Frye, 40, was charged with two counts of felony theft by swindle in January after the Chamber identified “discrepancies in the bookkeeping and payroll records” in their 2018 Financial Review.

According to the criminal complaint, Frye would often disguise the withdrawals by labeling them as “Payroll.”

Court records say Frye originally “offered implausible and incorrect excuses” when confronted about the missing funds, but later acknowledged the thefts via letter by offering a repayment schedule without “outside action.”

Frye is due back in court on April 13.