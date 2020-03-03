Bernie Sanders Super Tuesday Watch Party Held in Duluth

Supporters gathered to cheer Bernie on in Primary.

DULUTH, Minn.- Carmody’s Irish Pub was packed with Bernie Sanders supporters from across the Northland anxious to see their candidate win Super Tuesday.

Sanders and Joe Biden were neck and neck for most of the night, but in the end Biden was declared the projected winner for Minnesota.

The Twin Ports Democratic Socialists of America have been meeting at the pub during the Democratic debates to cheer Sanders on.

Normally about 30-50 people come for the debates, so Carmody’s owner Eddie Gleason said Tuesday night was looking to be a full house.

Those “feeling the Bern” said they believe Bernie had a pretty good chance to win it all tonight.

“We hope Bernie is the, wins the nomination to be our, the democratic nominee for President,” said the group’s spokesperson, Mary Owen. “I think we have enough people who are realizing this can happen, who know that we need serious change in this country.”

Gleason is a strong Bernie supporter, and lets the organization use the back of the bar to back Bernie.

Sanders won Minnesota against Hilary Clinton back in 2016, so supporters were hoping history would repeat itself.