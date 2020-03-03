DECC Hosts 10th Annual St. Louis River Summit

DULUTH, Minn.– Leaders from around the Twin Ports and beyond came together at The DECC for the 10th annual St. Louis River Summit.

Resource managers, community members, and more gathered to discuss the condition of the St. Louis River and solutions to keep it clean in the future. The river is currently listed as an area of concern because of pollution caused from industrial pollutants and sewage from decades ago.

“There’s a lot of really smart folks in this group. They have proven themselves very capable and they will continue to do so in the next 10 years,” said Deanna Erickson of Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve.

There will be another full day of discussions tomorrow. You can register at The DECC and college students can attend for free.