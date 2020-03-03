Deer River Man Pleads Not Guilty to Second Degree Murder

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – A 29-year-old Deer River man pleaded not guilty on Monday to second-degree murder charges.

Kevin Daniel Jackson was charged with second-degree murder last August in the death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities responded to a call of a non-responsive four-year-old on August 21, 2019.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the mother holding the child with noticeable bruising near the child’s eyes.

Court records say life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers learned the child’s mother had used methamphetamine with her boyfriend, Kevin Jackson, the night before and had slept for most of the day.

She told officers that Jackson got into bed with her around 4:00 p.m. and he was crying. He told her “sorry that he left” which she thought was weird.

The mother told authorities that she went upstairs and found her son lying on the living room couch wrapped in blankets. She said when she unwrapped him his lips were blue.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies found Jackson at the neighbor’s house sitting on a trampoline in their backyard. He was arrested and brought to jail.

Jackson is due back in court on March 31.