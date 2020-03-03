Drivers On I-35 Receive A Reminder To Go Vote

Drivers heading north and south on I-35 in Duluth were given a reminder to go out and cast their ballot for the Minnesota primary.

Hanging out on the overpass a couple of people held signs and even gave a few waves to cars passing by.

Some drivers even honked their horns to show their support.

One man says its important to keep reminding people that their vote matters.

“Some people have given up. They don’t understand that we still live in a democracy,” said Mike Kuitu. “In order for that to continue to thrive, we have to participate.”

One of the men has been giving a reminder to vote on the I-35 overpass since the 2008 presidential election.