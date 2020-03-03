Duluth Man Sentenced to Nearly 37 Years for Fatally Stabbing Wife

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man has been sentenced to nearly 37 years in prison for fatally stabbing his wife in their Chester Park home last June.

Ryan Jazdzewski, 40, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in January as part of a plea agreement.

According to court records, police were called to the Chester Park area on reports of a possible assault and a young girl covered in blood asking for help.

When officers arrived on the scene they learned Jazdzewski had stabbed his wife Nicole, 41, multiple times in the kitchen of their home in front of their young daughter.

Jazdzewski told police he “lost it” during a heated argument after his wife had asked for a divorce and “just started stabbing.”

Nicole was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.