Looking to Laugh? Maritime Improv Comedy Crew Has You Covered

March Madness is Happening Saturday, March 7 at the Fitger's Spirit of the North Theater

DULUTH, Minn. – The Spirit of the North Theater inside the Fitger’s complex will come alive with laughs galore Saturday, March 7.

Maritime Improv Crew invites the public to their event, March Madness. It’s taking place from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

The comedy crew performs a hilarious long form improv PG 13 show once a month with added comedy games all based on audience suggestions.

The Fitger’s Spirit of the North Theater is located on the 3rd floor of the complex.

A cash bar and snacks will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $10, and are available at the door.

Click here for more information regarding Maritime Improv Comedy Crew.