Pizza and Primaries Kicks Off

What's the best food pairing for Super Tuesday?

DULUTH, Minn. – What’s the best food pairing for Super Tuesday? For many people, the answer is pizza.

Pizza and primaries kicked off at UMD today. It promoted two things: one, it encouraged college kids to vote in the student association election. Two, it got them to vote in the presidential primaries.

“Inspiring other people. One of the most rewarding things for me is allowing other people to know the type of power that they have with voting and taking a stance on something that they care about,” said Ayah Abuserrieh, Chief External Affairs Officer for Students Association.

Free pizza was distributed during the event to get students to participate.