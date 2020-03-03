Public Meeting Held for Howard’s Bay Project

SUPERIOR, Wis.– State and local officials in Wisconsin have released their proposal to clean up the water around Howard’s Bay in Superior.

Sediments in the bay are contaminated and pose a threat to the environment and the shipping industry.

At the Douglas County courthouse, residents shared their thoughts about the Howard’s Bay Remediation Project.

The meeting is a team effort from Frasier Shipyards, the city of Superior, the DNR, to the EPA. They want to clean up decades old pollutants in the bay such as mercury and lead.

The remediation project plans to dispose and re-use some of the material dredged from Howard’s Bay onto the Wisconsin point landfill cap. Sediment samples have been collected to give cleanup crews an idea of what areas need to be looked at the most.

This process has been going on for several years and more work needs to be done in the process such as completion of the approvals finding a contractor for the project.

This meeting is another step in making the clean up a reality.

“Cleaning this up, removing that sediment would be a big milestone in removing those areas of concern for the whole overall St. Louis River ecosystem,” said John Morris, Waste and Materials Management Supervisor.

The meeting is required by law to make sure the public has an opportunity to share their opinions and voice any concerns about the Howard’s Bay Redemption Project. All public comments made during the meeting will be considered by the DNR in its final decision.

The project is set to cost $18 million total. If approved, work would begin late this year and would take about a year to complete.