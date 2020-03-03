Senior Housing Proposal Gets Preliminary Approval Of Revised Plans

Construction could begin this summer to allow for people to move in by the fall of 2021.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Senior housing development planned for Hermantown has finally received a preliminary approval from the Hermantown city council, but those plans will now come with a few revisions.

This comes after the original proposal was turned down due to strong opposition from residents back in January.

Much of the discord was due to residents believing the new development would be too dense and too close to the main road.

The senior housing plans initially would have had more than 130 units including single-family homes and multiple fourplexes.

The new proposal plans have been reduced to only a little over 100 units to be used for independent and assistant living.

Hermantown officials still believe this new development will fill a demand for senior housing.

“There is a real need for some additional senior housing as our population is getting older there is a need for that,” said City Administrator John Mulder. “It helps serve our residents so that those living in Hermantown who need more help with assisted living and potentially memory care. They can still live in our city and in our community.”

The new plans will go before the Hermantown planning commission on March 17 before getting a final vote from the City Council in April.

If approved, construction could begin this summer.