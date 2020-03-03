Super Tuesday Voting Rules

If you voted early for one of the candidates, it's too late to change your vote.

DULUTH, Minn. – Those early voters for candidates like Amy Klobuchar or Pete Buttigieg will stand.

Minnesota’s early voting starts 46 days before the primary election. People can change their vote up to 7 days before election, which this year was February 25th.

At that point, officials start to count ballots. There was quite a bit of early voting but turnout at the polls today has also been solid at many locations.

“It depends. Depending on where you are in the city, we’re seeing pretty moderate, pretty steady turnout, that’s what our precincts are reporting to,” said Chelsea Helmer, Director of Administrative Services for the City of Duluth.

For this primary in particular, officials strove to work towards voter privacy at every polling place.

“Absolutely the thing that was really important for us on this primary was making sure that the voters choice, so whether they are choosing a DFL ballot or a Republican ballot remains private so that’s something we worked really hard on with our election judges to ensure that we’re doing everything we possibly can to make sure that the voter selection is private,” said Helmer.

There are 34 polling places in the City of Duluth.