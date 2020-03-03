Tigers Boys Basketball Cruise Past Chieftains in WIAA Region Quarterfinals

Northwestern will play Somerset in the regional semifinal on Friday.

MAPLE, Wis. – The Northwestern boys basketball team opened on a 10-0 run and never let up, cruising past Osceola 81-34 in the WIAA region quarterfinals.

Jake Brill led the way with 19 points while Andrew Klobucher finished with 13 points. Jagar Stillson, Dayne Evanson and Monte Mayberry all finished with 12 points each.

With the win, the Tigers will play Somerset in the regional semifinals on Friday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m. in Somerset.