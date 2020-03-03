UMD Women’s Basketball Fall to St. Cloud State in NSIC Finals

The Bulldogs' bid to win back-to-back conference titles was denied by the Huskies.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sophomore forward Brooke Olson led the way with 23 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the UMD women’s basketball team fell to St. Cloud State 71-62 in the NSIC tournament championship game Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Ann Simonet chipped in with 18 points as her and Olson were both named to the all-tournament team. The Bulldogs now wait to see if the selection committee will send them to the NCAA tournament with an at-large bid.