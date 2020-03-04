2 Passengers at MSP Airport Told to Self-Quarantine After Coming Into Contact With COVID-19 in Europe

State health officials have instructed two passengers who arrived at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International on a flight from Europe Tuesday afternoon to self-quarantine for two weeks because they encountered a person confirmed to have the new coronavirus while abroad.

The Minnesota Department of Health said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Quarantine Station at MSP Airport notified them about the two passengers.

Upon landing at MSP Airport, a medical professional from the CDC’s Quarantine Station evaluated the two passengers and determined they did not have symptoms of COVID-19.

Due to their contact with a known, confirmed case of the virus, however, MDH instructed the two passengers to self-quarantine for 14 days. If they develop symptoms, the health department will test them for COVID-19.

Health officials will contact the other passengers on the plane if anyone on the flight tests positive with COVID-19.

MDH is reminding Minnesotans to take the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections: