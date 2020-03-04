Active Transportation Meeting Held in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.– City officials in Superior released their plans to increase the amount of walkways, bike lanes, and more.

The goal is to increase public safety and promote a more active lifestyle. Tonight the people of Superior had a chance to take a look at the city’s plans and voice their thoughts for the active transportation plan.

Active transportation is any human-powered form of transportation. This includes walking, biking, and using a wheelchair. The plan will increase and improve the amount of bike lanes, paved shoulders, crosswalks, and other similar items around the city.

People had a chance to ask questions, leave comments, and vote on their top three proposed bike paths to give the city some public feedback on the project.

The plan has been ongoing for almost a year and city officials understand the importance of the project.

“Improving transportation is a permanent goal of cities. That’s what we do,” said Superior Mayor Jim Paine. “About the time we finish these projects. We will probably undergo a similar process and take on new ones.”

The project is funded in part through a transportation program with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. If every plan in the project were to be put in place, it would cost between $10-15 million.

This plan is important to Superior because the city has one of the highest percentages of people in Wisconsin who use these methods as their main way of transportation.

The project is in its final stages of planning and will go to the Superior City Council for final approval later this month.