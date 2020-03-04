Biden Claims 9 Super Tuesday Victories, Including Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) – A resurgent Joe Biden scored sweeping victories from Texas to Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, revitalizing a presidential bid that was teetering on the edge of disaster just days earlier.

But his rival Bernie Sanders seized the biggest prize with a win in California that ensured he would drive the Democrats’ nomination fight for the foreseeable future.

Suddenly, a Democratic Party presidential field that once featured more than two dozen candidates has transformed into a two-man contest.

Biden and Sanders battled for delegates as 14 states and one U.S. territory held a series of high-stakes elections that marked the most significant day of voting in the party’s 2020 presidential nomination fight.