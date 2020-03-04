Biondi’s Hat Trick Pushes Hermantown Boys Past Monticello in Class A Quarterfinals

The Hawks had four different goal-scorers in the blowout win.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Senior forward Blake Biondi would score a hat trick in the first two periods as the Hermantown boys hockey team knocked off Monticello 7-1 Wednesday afternoon in the Class A quarterfinals at the Xcel Energy Center.

Zach Kilen would score twice in the third period while Aydyn Dowd and Aaron Pionk also scored to help out the cause. The Hawks move on to the state semi-finals as they will face St. Cloud Cathedral. That one will take place Friday at 11 a.m.