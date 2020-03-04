Class Teaches About Raising Chickens in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– Over at the Duluth Folk Museum, people got a chance to learn how to bring a small piece of the farm to their backyards.

The class offered tips and tricks on raising chickens. There was even a guest appearance from an actual chicken. It also taught about how to stay up to code on Duluth’s ordinances about the birds. The city says you are allowed five chickens and no roosters.

The class is meant to show people the benefits of raising birds in your own backyard.

“It’s so important for people to be able to grow some of their own food, produce some of what they eat,” said Lucie Amundsen of Locally Laid Egg Company.

This class has been held before in the past and they hope to be able to do it again in the future to encourage self-sustainability.