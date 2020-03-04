Duluth Schools Superintendent A Finalist for Saint Peter School Superintendent Position

DULUTH, Minn.-Duluth Public Schools Superintendent Bill Gronseth has been named as a finalist for the superintendent position at St. Peter School in southern Minnesota.

Gronseth previously announced his decision to not seek another contract after his current contract expires in June 2020.

Gronseth is one of six candidates for the position in St. Peter. The first interview phase for those candidates will be held Thursday and Friday.

The Duluth School Board is currently working to find its next superintendent as they continually gather community input.