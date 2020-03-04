Former Gordon Fire Chief, Constable Remembered for Serving Others

George Booth passed away at 72 from complications caused by cancer

GORDON, Wis. – A well known public servant in Gordon, Wisconsin passed away one day after his 72nd birthday from complications caused by cancer.

George Booth served on the Gordon Fire Department for twenty years, including as a captain and chief.

After that, he was the town’s police constable and worked at the Gordon Transfer Station.

According to those who knew him, Booth leaves behind a legacy of serving others and working hard.

Gordon Town Chairman Denny Kline tells us he remembers Booth as family-oriented and one of the most liked people he’s ever met.

“He always had something good to say to everybody and he was a pretty special person,” remembered Kline. “I guess when we pass on, that’s the way we probably all want to be remembered, as being a good person.”

Booth is survived by his wife, Liz, four sons, four daughters, and twenty grandchildren.

A benefit to support Booth’s family and raise money to pay for his medical bills is being held at the Gordon Town Hall on Sunday, April 19th.