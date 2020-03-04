Homicide Investigation Underway in Pine County After Body Found

ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Minn.-The Pine County Sheriff’s Office has now begun a homicide investigation after a body was found Monday in a motorhome on Royal Heights Lane in Royalton Township.

The deceased male has been identified as Scott A. Ness, 61, who has no permanent address. Investigators are working on a timeline surrounding his death and following up on any leads.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380. Tips can also be sent to: investigators@co.pine.mn.us.