Joe Wicklund Named New Head Coach of Denfeld Baseball Team

DULUTH, Minn. – Big news in high school baseball as former Duluth Marshall head coach Joe Wicklund has been named the new head coach of the Duluth Denfeld baseball team.

Wicklund will be taking over for Cal Fougner who stepped down to take an assistant coaching job at the college level. Wicklund says the reason for this move is wanting to be more involved in the West Duluth area both on and off the field.

“I’ve had the pleasure of coaching both Marshall and Denfeld kids together in the summer in American Legion baseball. And I have some very deep connections with families on the west side. So to kind of be able to dive deeper into what’s going on at Denfeld is a pretty unique personal and professional opportunity,” Wicklund said.

Last season Wicklund helped Marshall win its first state title in program history. And he feels that the memorie from that run will stick with him forever.

“As I get older and older and older, those are the things that I’ll be thinking about and cherish forever. And I hope that those players come and visit me in the nursing home and are still a part of my life. Even though today is a big change and probably a hard day for a lot of them, just like me. I think that those connections and special things we did are really forever,” said Wicklund.

Wicklund will join a Hunters team that last season won its first section title in 65 years.