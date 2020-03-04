Lenten Organ Recitals Hosted in Duluth

Music lovers gather around...

DULUTH, Minn. – Music lovers gather around..

The Arrowhead Chapter of the American Guild of Organists is hosting recitals during the Lenten season.

Samuel Black played for the first recital in the series.

The performance took place at First Presbyterian Church in Duluth.

Black has been playing the organ since 1966.

He played pieces including those by Richard Horn and Charles Callahan.

Organizers say it’s about getting the younger generation interested in the instrument.

I guess there’s a passion in trying to bring the organ to young people and other people. It’s a musical instrument, it’s a breathing instrument that works just like the human in a sense. You have lungs, they have bellows, they have pipes, we have veins and arteries and all this and that,” said Carol Donahue, one of the organizers of the recital series.

The next recital will feature Thomas Hamilton at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on March 11th from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.