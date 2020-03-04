Minnesota Foodshare Month has Begun

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Foodshare Month has begun…and your dollars and donations are wanted to help combat hunger.

The CHUM Food Shelf in Downtown Duluth is accepting food donations, but CHUM can do so much more with money. Every one dollar donating equals seven dollars of food through a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank.

Right now, CHUM provides 5-day food packages to 600 local households in need every month, and almost one in eleven Minnesotans experience food insecurity, including children.

“Everybody is always willing to just lend a hand if it’s food, if it’s money, if it’s supplies, if it’s whatever we seem to ask for, the community steps up and does what they need to do to make it happen,” said Scott Van Daele, Director of Distributive Services for CHUM.

CHUM hopes to raise $140,000 and 50,000 pounds of food. Donations can be dropped off at the CHUM food shelf on West 1st street, or you can make a donation online.

The link to donate is www.givemn.org/story/Hungerhero.

Foodshare Month ends April 12th.