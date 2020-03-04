Nashwauk Man Pleads Guilty to Criminal Vehicular Homicide After Killing Toddler in Crash

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn.-A 39-year-old Nashwauk man has pleaded guilty to multiple counts after fatally crashing into and killing a toddler near Nashwauk in August.

Jake Michael Place pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation.

At the time of the incident, 16-year-old girl Lexi Carroll was pushing two-year-old Logan Dean Klennert on the shoulder of Highway 65 at milepost 188, when a pickup truck swerved and hit them from behind. Klennert died as a result of the injuries.

Place’s sentencing is set for May 14.