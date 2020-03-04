Prep Boys Basketball: Hawks, Greyhounds Win Playoff Openers

Both Hermantown and Duluth East won their first round playoff match-ups Wednesday night.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown and Duluth East boys basketball teams each opened their playoff runs with home wins as the Hawks topped North Branch 87-72 and the Greyhounds blasted Anoka 80-60. Here are the rest of the scores from the section playoffs:

SECTION 7AAAA:

Blaine 56, Forest Lake 60

Coon Rapids 56, Andover 63

Anoka 60, Duluth East 80

Semi-finals (Saturday at Elk River):

Forest Lake vs. Cambridge-Isanti

Andover vs. Duluth East

SECTION 7AAA:

Duluth Denfeld 45, Princeton 87

Chisago Lakes 50, Grand Rapids 57

Cloquet 60, Hibbing 72

North Branch 72, Hermantown 87

Semi-finals (Friday at Duluth East):

Grand Rapids vs. Princeton

Hibbing vs. Hermantown