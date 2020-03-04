Prep Boys Basketball: Hawks, Greyhounds Win Playoff Openers
Both Hermantown and Duluth East won their first round playoff match-ups Wednesday night.
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown and Duluth East boys basketball teams each opened their playoff runs with home wins as the Hawks topped North Branch 87-72 and the Greyhounds blasted Anoka 80-60. Here are the rest of the scores from the section playoffs:
SECTION 7AAAA:
Blaine 56, Forest Lake 60
Coon Rapids 56, Andover 63
Anoka 60, Duluth East 80
Semi-finals (Saturday at Elk River):
Forest Lake vs. Cambridge-Isanti
Andover vs. Duluth East
SECTION 7AAA:
Duluth Denfeld 45, Princeton 87
Chisago Lakes 50, Grand Rapids 57
Cloquet 60, Hibbing 72
North Branch 72, Hermantown 87
Semi-finals (Friday at Duluth East):
Grand Rapids vs. Princeton
Hibbing vs. Hermantown