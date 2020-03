Prep Girls Basketball: Patriots, Hilltoppers Advance to Section 7AA Title Game

Pequot Lakes topped Virginia, while Duluth Marshall held off Esko in the section semi-finals.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the Section 7AA semi-finals at Romano Gym, Pequot Lakes would take down Virginia 63-49, while Duluth Marshall held off Esko 50-46 Wednesday night.

The Patriots and Hilltoppers will face off in the section championship game Friday night. Tip-off at Romano Gym is set for 7 p.m.