UMD Hosts Annual Equity, Race, & Ethnicity Summit

"If we are having the conversation we can learn and decide action steps together to make our community more equitable and include a more diverse way of thinking," said Jace Aspling.

DULUTH, Minn. – Over 500 students, staff, and community members came together today for the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Annual Equity, Race, and Ethnicity Summit.

The main goal of the summit is to continue the discussion for the inclusion of all people.

This year’s theme was centered around the university’s commitment to acknowledge its connection to indigenous people.

More than 30 workshops were held honoring the cultures of the indigenous community.

The organizer says this is a time when much of our country is disconnected from each other.

He believes this event is a step towards bringing more equity among people.

“There is a lot more division. There are a lot more arguments on things that have considered done deals. Things that are OK. Now the voices that hadn’t said it was ok are coming to the floor,” said Accreditation Director Sean Bedard-Parker.

“Those voices should have been heard and now we are acknowledging we have not held to our accountability and responsibility to listen to everyone,” Bedard-Parker continues.

One young man says he is taking this summit as a learning opportunity to learn from races and cultures in the community.

He believes continued discussions will help make the community stronger.

“If we are having the conversation we can learn and decide action steps together to make our community more equitable and include a more diverse way of thinking,” said Jace Aspling.

This year’s event was sponsored by the university’s Commission for Equity, Race, and Ethnicity.