West Duluth Dairy Queen Open for the Season

DULUTH, Minn. – Spring must be here because the West Duluth Dairy Queen is now open for the season.

Customers have been flocking to the store, waiting in line at the front window and in the drive-thru to get their favorite ice cream treats.

The owner tells us it’s exciting to open the store every year in the first week of March.

The Dairy Queen closed its doors for the winter last October.

“It’s an interesting phenomenon. You can have weather just like this in October, nobody’s here. You bring this weather in the spring, everybody’s lining up,” said Chuck Koltes, owner of the West Duluth Dairy Queen.

The Dairy Queen is on Grand Avenue right in front of Denfeld High School.

It’s open every day from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.