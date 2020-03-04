White Winter Winery Hosting Fundraiser for NorthLakes Community Clinic

The Speakeasy Themed Fundraiser is Happening Saturday, March 7, 2020

IRON RIVER, Wis. – NorthLakes Community Clinic and White Winter Winery are collaborating to offer an evening of entertainment and fundraising for NorthLakes.

On Saturday, March 7, the White Winter Winery will be transformed into a 1920’s era speakeasy complete with jazz music provided by the Reunion Road Band from Chicago, featuring local favorite Joe Lindzius on drums.

Guests are encouraged to dance the night away, participating in parlor games from that bygone era while enjoying bites and beverages from White Winter Winery.

White Winter Winery owners Jon & Kim Hamilton have been doing this event for nine years. The couple sees it as an opportunity to benefit NorthLakes.

“NorthLakes is such a big part of our community, so this is a great chance to have a good time, listen to some great music, and stand alongside NorthLakes as they provide all the wonderful services that they offer at their clinic in Iron River,” said Hamilton.

Tickets are available on the White Winter Winery’s website. They’re $40 for a single and $75 for a couple.

Anyone wanting to contribute to the fundraising is encouraged to contact Madelaine Rekemeyer at: mrekemeyer@nlccwi.org.