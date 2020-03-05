2nd Annual Local Food Fair Happening Saturday in Cloquet

The 2nd Annual Local Food Fair is Happening at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. – Happening Saturday, March 7, Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College will host the 2nd annual Local Food Fair sponsored by the United Way of Carlton County.

The event is set to bring together local farmers, bakers, and other food producers.

The Local Food Fair is happening from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event brings together local farmers, bakers, and other food producers to sell their products and provide information about the upcoming growing season.

Farms that offer Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) boxes will also be on hand to provide ordering information.

Vendors will offer bread and other baked goods, sauerkraut, kimchi, jam, pickles, meat, eggs, and much more.

The Magnolia Cafe will be selling soup, sandwiches, salad, and desserts made from local ingredients.

The Local Food Fair is sponsored and organized by the United Way of Carlton County, University of Minnesota-Extension, and Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.

For more information, contact the United Way at 218-879-8404.