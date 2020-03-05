A Community Survey Takes A Look Into Emotional Impacts Of The 2018 Husky Refinery Explosion

DULUTH, Minn. – The Husky Refinery explosion in 2018 was quite a devastation for many people in the Twin Ports.

It was an event, that no one ever wants to experience again.

It disrupted the lives of many people in the Twin Ports including causing thousands to evacuate their homes for safety.

But as the years go by its impacts could still be on the minds of many in the community.

Understanding this, one UMD graduate student is embarking on a journey to examine how the incident unfolded in the eyes of the community.

“I remember that happening two years ago, thinking to myself how does one deal with a situation like that? How do you prepare that? What all goes into it,” said Alyssa Dindorf.

As part of a project to complete her master’s program, Dindorf is conducting a survey to dive deeper into the emotions behind the 2018 explosion.

“I think this is the perfect opportunity to share the stories. A lot of it is the storytelling piece and time for reflection,” said Dindorf.

She’s hoping by doing this survey she can learn more about people’s opinions on the handling of the incident.

“For example like what people wish they would have known, what worked best, what didn’t, and what their struggles were?”

Dindorf is only in the beginning stages of her research, but it has already shown some of the community’s main struggles involved childcare and work-related issues.

The data collected is being used for emotional mapping, which could potentially unveil patterns of impact.

“One of the things I am noticing is that the east of the city felt a little more worried and confused, but Park Point residents were still hopeful,” said Dindorf

The survey will also serve as a way to gain a better understanding of the response to the incident, but the main focus is the citizen narrative.

Other than general awareness, this graduate student is hoping the research could be of value for the city of Superior and Husky.

Anyone is welcome to do the survey.

Click here to begin.