Banh Mi Pizza Piled High With Superb Crunch
COOKING CONNECTION: Lulu's Pizza
DULUTH, Minn. — In this weeks Cooking Connection Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot headed over to the brand new pizza place in town, LULU’S PIZZA!
With their grand opening just under their belt and a changing menu to feed Duluthian’s needs, they offer a calm and welcoming environment when you walk through the door.
Delivery will soon be offered to businesses, with households to follow in the future.
But what everyone is talking about, is their made from scratch dough, that has a superb crunch according to Merlot.
Plus, they offer unique ingredients like mock duck for vegetarians and soon to come, cauliflower dough for vegans.
The owners favorite is the Banh Mi Pizza, which he cooked up for us this week. Feast your eyes in the video above! The owners said “They wanted to offer something more than the traditional red sauce common pizza.”
INGREDIENTS:
Made from scratch sourdough
Garlic roasted in olive oil
Chili marinated Pork
Pickled daikcons, jalapenos, carrots and cilantro
Shredded mozzarella
Topped with the Banh Mi sauce
LOCATION: LULU’S PIZZA, 420 W Superior St, Duluth, MN 55802
CONTACT: (218) 481-7167
HOURS:
|Friday
|11AM–10PM
|Saturday
|12–10PM
|Sunday
|12–8PM
|Monday
|11AM–8PM
|Tuesday
|11AM–8PM
|Wednesday
|11AM–8PM
|Thursday
|11AM–8PM