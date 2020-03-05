Banh Mi Pizza Piled High With Superb Crunch

COOKING CONNECTION: Lulu's Pizza

DULUTH, Minn. — In this weeks Cooking Connection Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot headed over to the brand new pizza place in town, LULU’S PIZZA!

With their grand opening just under their belt and a changing menu to feed Duluthian’s needs, they offer a calm and welcoming environment when you walk through the door.

Delivery will soon be offered to businesses, with households to follow in the future.

But what everyone is talking about, is their made from scratch dough, that has a superb crunch according to Merlot.

Plus, they offer unique ingredients like mock duck for vegetarians and soon to come, cauliflower dough for vegans.

The owners favorite is the Banh Mi Pizza, which he cooked up for us this week. Feast your eyes in the video above! The owners said “They wanted to offer something more than the traditional red sauce common pizza.”

INGREDIENTS:

Made from scratch sourdough

Garlic roasted in olive oil

Chili marinated Pork

Pickled daikcons, jalapenos, carrots and cilantro

Shredded mozzarella

Topped with the Banh Mi sauce

LOCATION: LULU’S PIZZA, 420 W Superior St, Duluth, MN 55802

CONTACT: (218) 481-7167

HOURS:

Friday 11AM–10PM Saturday 12–10PM Sunday 12–8PM Monday 11AM–8PM Tuesday 11AM–8PM Wednesday 11AM–8PM