City of Duluth Considering Adding ‘Safe and Sober Houses’

DULUTH, Minn.– The city of Duluth is looking into making an amendment on some of their zoning ordinances for homes designated for people leaving rehabilitation.

This would allow the city to expand on the amount of housing and give more opportunities to those who need it.

The city of Duluth is considering something new to help give those exiting rehabilitation a place to call home.

Safe and sober houses are supportive and structured living spaces for people leaving drug rehabilitation programs. These will be a mix of group homes and apartments, allowing people more independence.

Duluth already has residential group homes, but sober houses would be something new for the city.

Currently, there are restrictions on licensing when it comes to homes like this. There have been an increased number of inquiries in Duluth related to sober houses and the city has been taking action.

“When you think about ranges of housing types, this is another type of housing for people who have a need for some of the different kinds of services. That’s the goal of this ordinance amendment,” said Adam Fulton, Deputy Director of Planning and Development.

The Duluth City Planning commission is taking up an ordinance to bring the city’s zoning code into better alignment with state statute. The city is looking to clarify what the zoning code says about what sober homes are and how they can go into different areas of Duluth.

The planning commission will discuss this topic on march 10. That meeting also includes time for public input. If all goes well with the planning commission, it will be brought up to the city council on March 23.